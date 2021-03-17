A Sawyer County man charged with fleeing a Rice Lake police officer on a high-powered motorcycle while carrying a 12-year-old passenger is also facing a felony charge in Eau Claire County, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Kyle N. Faas, 32, Springbrook, made an initial appearance in Barron County Circuit Court on March 10, 2021, and was given a week to arrange for counsel.
He was charged March 8 with attempting to flee an officer, a felony carrying a penalty of three and one-half years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, and felony bail jumping in connection with an Eau Claire County charge of threatening an officer, filed in November 2020.
The latest complaint said a Rice Lake officer spotted a “sport bike” motorcycle going past his location Sunday, March 7. The operator wasn’t wearing a helmet or eye protection, and the bike also carried a passenger who appeared to be either a woman or a child.
After the officer activated his emergency lights, the cycle accelerated, going up the Wisconsin Hwy. 48 (Knapp Street) hill at speeds estimated from 60 mph to 80 mph in a 35-mph zone. The cycle then went north on U.S. Hwy. 53. The officer stopped the chase at that point.
On several occasions during the chase, the officer noticed the operator and passenger briefly glancing back at him in his squad car.
After learning the possible identity of the suspect later in the day, the officer went to a home in Rice Lake where he made contact with a man later identified as the defendant. He also spoke to a 12-year-old boy.
The youth allegedly admitted being on the motorcycle with the defendant, but he said he didn’t see a police officer behind them. The officer reports “that he felt that (the child) had been coached on what to say.”
In a later conversation with the officer, the defendant allegedly said he didn’t see the squad car, either.
At the time of the incident, the defendant’s license had been revoked for a year as of Nov. 23, 2020.
