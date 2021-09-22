A Cameron man facing multiple felony charges that include causing an injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle was arraigned Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Trenton K. Haile, 25, 1102 W. Main St., Cameron, pleaded not guilty to that charge, as well as an unrelated charge of felony bail jumping.
He remains free on $2,500 signature bond pending a status hearing on Dec. 3, 2021, court records said.
A complaint filed in May 2021 charged the defendant in connection with a crash that took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, 2020, on U.S. Hwy. 53, in the town of Dovre.
A female passenger in the vehicle Haile was driving suffered injuries that included two fractured vertebrae, a dislocated elbow, a lung contusion, a broken rib, and internal injuries to her liver and spleen, the complaint said.
The felony bail jumping charge was filed July 12, 2021, court records said.
