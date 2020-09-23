In 2019, the city of Barron hired two consultants to work with local stakeholders on a redesign plan for Barron's downtown business district.

The two consultants were the Rice Lake office of MSA Professional Services and Chicago-based Business Districts, Inc.

After a year of discussion and prioritizing, the consultants recently published a 75-page study of downtown Barron, which can be read here.

As the city moves forward with a proposed, $6 million redevelopment of La Salle Avenue utilities, streets and sidewalks, local authorities plan to use the recommendations from this study to redevelop Barron's historic downtown.