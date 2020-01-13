One person was killed and at least two others injured in a collision on CTH I, according to the Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. on CTH I and 22-3/4th Street, about two miles south of Chetek.
At the scene, a badly damaged SUV with a trailer was in the road on CTH I. Radio dispatches said the SUV had collided with a semi truck. Chetek police, firefighters, first responders and ambulance responded to the scene along with Barron County sheriff's deputies and a Mayo ambulance.
Fitzgerald said one of those injured was transported by ambulance to a hospital and the other injured person was airlifted to an area hospital.
Names had not been released, pending notification of family.
Chetek Fire Department cleared the scene shortly after 3 p.m.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was handling the crash investigation.
This story will be updated as more information is gathered.
