Late-night results from the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election showed Dave Armstrong, running for the District 75 State Assembly seat, and Tom Tiffany, seeking re-election to the 7th Congressional District, had won their respective races.
As of midnight, Armstrong carried 61 percent of the vote to win handily over Democratic challenger John Ellenson. In Barron County—which comprises about half of the 75th district—vote totals were 15,337 for Armstrong and 9,611 for Ellenson.
Tiffany also carried a similar lead, of around 61 percent to his challenger's, Democrat Tricia Zunker, 39 percent, across the 7th Congressional District which spans much of northern Wisconsin.
Read the Wednesday, Nov. 4, edition of the Barron News-Shield for more election coverage.
