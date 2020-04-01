A person who lives and works in Barron County has tested positive for COVID-19, said the Barron County Public Health Department on Wednesday morning, April 1.
Details about this case and any future cases—such as age, gender and where they worked—would not be publicly released due to the small size of the community and to protect privacy, said the public health department.
The BCPH would work to identify people who may have been in contact with the confirmed case. Staff would talk to them and provide guidance.
“There is no need for the public to panic,” said Laura Sauve, health officer for Barron County. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Barron County and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread.”
The confirmed case was isolating at home, and would continue to do so, based on guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The BCPH said several guidelines should be followed to stop the spread of COVID-19:
- No one should be meeting or gathering with anyone other than the people who live in their home. (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, and individual visitors)
- People should not be traveling except to go to the grocery store, the doctor, to pick up necessary items or go to and from work
- It is important to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze
- Avoid touching your face
- If you get sick, please call before going in to the clinic or hospital
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
- WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
- CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.