Three people were seriously injured when a pickup crashed into a large tree at 9-1/2 Avenue and 21st Street in Prairie Lake Township around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Two helicopters were called in to airlift two injured occupants.
At the scene, a Ford F-150 pickup had collided head-on with a large pine tree. The truck had been driving north on 21st Street and appeared to miss the left corner turning on to 9-1/2 Avenue.
The occupants were two women and a teenage girl, according people at the scene. Chetek Ambulance Service, Mayo Ambulance and Dallas Ambulance responded. Chetek Fire Department was called for extrication.
Their injuries, while major, were reportedly not life threatening.
One patient was transported to an area hospital by Chetek Ambulance. The second and third patients were airlifted by Life Link III helicopter and North Memorial Air Care. Both helicopters landed in a field next to the crash scene.
One patient was flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
Local first responders, Barron County sheriff's deputies and Blackjack Towing also responded.
The names of the occupants was not known at this time. Barron County Sheriff's Department said more information about the crash would be released on Thursday, Jan. 21.
This story will be updated as more information is released. Follow the Chetek Alert for updates.
