A 32-year-old Chetek man is free on $500 cash bond pending a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in connection with his arrest March 2 by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team in connection with two felony counts of possession of child pornography, according to county Circuit Court documents.
A March 4 criminal complaint against Jarel G. Flory, 558 22 1/2 St., Chetek, alleges the defendant was the subject of an investigation that began in October 2020, when county law enforcement was approached by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a division of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
State investigators said they were alerted by the Dropbox website that a user with an assumed name had stored explicit video on its platform. The DCI told the Sheriff’s Department that the defendant’s identity was learned as a result of subpoenas served on Google and Centurylink, an internet service provider doing business in Barron County, in August and September 2020.
With that information in hand, a sheriff’s detective submitted a search warrant to Dropbox on Feb. 4, and received more than 380 gigabytes (each gigabyte is one billion pieces of information), allegedly containing sexually explicit videos involving juvenile girls.
The Emergency Response Team visited the defendant’s home March 2, where a search warrant was served and an external hard drive was confiscated from a desk allegedly used by the defendant.
According to the complaint, a state forensic examiner found 11 sexually explicit videos on the external hard drive.
Court records said that during a March 12 bail bond hearing, the defendant was ordered not to use the internet except for the purposes of his job as a data conversion analyst, or for virtual court appearances. Court records said each of the two felony charges carries with it a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
