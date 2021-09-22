Crews are doing what they can to keep Barron County’s $25 million highway department project moving, but delays are continuing to pile up.
Representatives of project management firm CBS Squared said there has been a domino effect in delays brought on by the fact that many old buildings on site were on the Register of Historic Places.
The County and CBS Squared did not realize the issue until the state required a historical preservation plan, including the saving of some artifacts like equipment, blueprints and the “Barron County” soapstone headers of the old main building, built in 1947.
Among the latest delays are longer waits on supplies and contractors.
CBS Squared told the County Board that the precast concrete supplier Huffcutt had to move Barron County back in its schedule because it was unclear when the site would be ready for the concrete work on the new main building.
Huffcutt is planning to start work in mid-December and work through winter.
The County’s hope was that the shop would be enclosed by winter, so that interior work could be done.
To make matters worse supplies ordered in the spring are arriving later than expected—roof insulation in November, electric transformers in December and garage doors in January.
CBS Squared representative Zach Elstran said work this fall will be shifted to smaller buildings on the Highway Department campus on both sides of Hwy. 25, such as unheated storage sheds.
“We’re trying to get as many facilities finished as possible to have dry storage during the winter,” he said.
All the same, crew this week took down the eastern end of the old highway shop, after asbestos mitigation was completed. Chad Oster, of CBS Squared, said they hoped to reuse some materials, like lumber, but much of the wood proved to be too rotted and brittle.
“Kind of gives you the idea that you were due for a new building,” said Oster.
