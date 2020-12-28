A man is dead following a shooting in Barron on Monday afternoon, Dec. 28.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that the public was not in danger and no suspects were at large. Many details were still unknown, but it appeared the incident involved two men.
Barron Police Department was handing the case. Barron County Sheriff’s Department was assisting. Police were still on scene and conducting interviews in the area as of 6 p.m., Fitzgerald added.
A caller reported a shooting in the 200 block of Mill Street in Barron at 4:44 p.m. on Monday, according to dispatch logs. The caller said a man was shot and lying on the ground.
Another man called 911 shortly after 5 p.m., saying he shot a man in the chest. He told dispatchers he had been approached by a subject who “attempted to grab his firearm from his lap.” He said the subject swung at him and that was when he shot him. It was not immediately known what type of firearm was used.
The man drove to the sheriff’s department to meet officers. He told dispatchers that the gun was unloaded and in the driver’s side door.
A helicopter was called, then later canceled. A medical examiner was called to the scene, as is standard procedure for any reported death in the county. Fitzgerald could not yet confirm the victim’s cause of death.
This story will be updated. Check back here and the Wednesday, Dec. 30, edition of the Barron News-Shield for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.