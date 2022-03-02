Greg Jergenson, 68, Barron, Wis., died peacefully in his sleep at home Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Greg was deeply loved by his family and friends.
Greg was the son of Carl (Bennie) and Emily (Dollie Cole) Jergenson. He grew up with his parents and brothers on their dairy farm in rural Almena. He attended local schools and was active in Happy Harvesters 4-H club. Greg was proud to show sheep and dairy at the Barron County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair. When his parents retired, he moved with them to live in Barron.
Greg worked for over 10 years at Jerome Foods and later with Barron County Day Development Center. For a number of years, he worked with a crew at the Barron County Recycling Center.
He was a faithful member of First Lutheran Church, Barron. He loved and was always inquiring about his family and friends. He was enthusiastic about birthdays and holidays.
Greg and Terry enjoyed doing many things together. As avid sports fans, they attended as many Barron High School athletic events as they could. Several times, they watched the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team play the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.
Greg enjoyed a “bucket list” weekend when they attended a winning Brewers game at Miller Park and a Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field with Tim and Mary Jean. He also traveled with them to Arizona to see the Brewers in Spring Training and visit the Grand Canyon. An athlete himself, Greg ran track and field events with Barron County Special Olympics. Greg also cheered for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Surviving are brothers Tim (Mary Jean) and Terry; a nephew Joshua Jergenson; a niece Sarah Jergenson; as well as extended family and cousins.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Susan.
He and his family were grateful for the special care workers from Home Sweet Home, who enabled him to stay living in his own home with a high quality of life, even as his health needs increased.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, from First Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, rural Almena, on a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
