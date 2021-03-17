A graduate of the Barron High School class of 1998, Christian Schauf, son of Bob and Karyn Schauf, was inducted into the Barron Area School District’s Hall of Fame Monday evening at the high school following the Concert Band’s Mid-Winter performance.
The school district’s Hall of Fame recognizes individuals for distinction in academic, athletics, career, community service or cultural/performing arts. Schauf was honored for outstanding career accomplishments.
He was nominated for the award by Barron Attorney Mark Dobberfuhl, who spoke about the amazing things Schauf has accomplished since graduating from Barron High School. Barron resident and Professor of Retail at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Dr. Nancy Murray, who wrote a letter of support on behalf of Schauf’s nomination for the Hall of Fame award, spoke of her experiences and Schauf’s outstanding character.
In accepting the award, Schauf thanked those responsible for his nomination. “This nomination has actually forced me to take a minute and appreciate what a wild ride I have had to date. But if I’m honest, my first thought when I received this nomination was ‘for what?’ Because I wake up every day hungry to reach the goals I have yet to achieve. I feel like I’m just getting started.
“You know, it may or may not come as a surprise, but high school was one of the hardest times in my life. I ate lunch alone most days. I had my tires slashed, things stolen and my car keyed. I wasn’t someone who was invited to many social events, and often felt very lonely.
“I had teachers and coaches who took opportunities away. Who were not only unhelpful, but detrimental to my growth…BUT there were also people in these halls who showed love. Who showed care. Guys like Mr. Colby, who put in extra hours before school started to help mentor as many kids as he could. Mr. Yamada used lunch to offer Jazz Band. Mr. Usgaard, who always offered a smile and a friendly jab when you passed him in the hall. Mr. and Mrs. Mikunda, who even in retirement are working to support the school. Mr. Kolpack, Mr. Berns, Mr. Stumo, Mr. Haugestuen and even a young Mr. Buss, just starting his career, just to name a few bright spots. There are more and I feel bad not being able to name everyone here.
“In hindsight, I am thankful for the experiences, both good and bad. I believe God gives you the lessons in life for a reason and they made me who I am and helped me be who I am and helped me develop skills, toughness, and develop a drive that has served me well as I’ve pursued some unconventional and lofty goals over the past 20 years. This school truly shaped who I am today.”
Speaking to the students present, Schauf said “As you walk through the doors each morning, know that your destiny is in your hands and this school and this time in your life is shaping you for great things in the future. I know first hand that this school can and will teach you exactly what you need. Yes, you’ll get math and science, but you may also get an education in determination, perseverance, time management, overcoming adversity and much, much more. The lessons will be here for you. It’s up to you to build your dreams with it. Thank You.”
Attorney Mark Dobberfuhl
Dobberfuhl said he was amazed by the many things Schauf has already accomplished in life. He said when Chris was recovering from a football injury, he used the spare time to start up “kind of a family band, Catchpenney.” The band’s reputation grew and culminated with 39 international military tours, with his brother, Zach, also in the band, serving as its booking agent. In 2008, the Pentagon presented Catchpenney with the Armed Forces of the Year award.
“His day job was marketing,” Dobberfuhl said. “He and a partner started a beverage company, which sold to a big player in no time. Chris led marketing campaigns for Harley, Go Pro and other such major international brands.”
That was followed by the invention of the survival backpack, “Seventy 2”. Schauf presented the idea on the TV show “Shark Tank” and won a marketing partner deal that helped propel the company to national name recognition and sales in more than 300 big box stores, including Scheels, Best Buy, Cabelas and Bass Pro Shop.
Dr. Nancy Murray
Dr. Nancy Murray, Academic Director, Center for Retailing, UW-Madison, said she has known Chris going back nearly 20 years, soon after she and her husband moved to Barron, when he was a college student at UW-Madison.
“We met and we hired him to build a website for our photography business. As a young college student, he already showed great drive, determination and aptitude. We later got to know him better through various entrepreneurial endeavors,” she said.
“Over the years, Christian has been an avid risk taker and entrepreneur. Many people only dream of starting a business, and Christian has already done this multiple times. His varied talent along with his tremendous hard work, drive for success and strong networking skills, has been evident by a rich portfolio of successful diverse endeavors. Some of my students shared with Christian their ideas for starting a business, and he willingly provided mentorship for them, well after his visit to campus.”
