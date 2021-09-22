“A Rice Lake man who has been in jail since his September 2020 arrest on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide will go on trial Monday through Thursday, Nov. 1 through 4, 2021, after an appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Attorneys for defendant Andrew J. Brunette, 26, had already entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, but also entered an additional not guilty plea at the Sept. 15 hearing, court records said.
The criminal complaint alleged Brunette used a 9 mm handgun to shoot and kill 24-year-old Garrett Macone in his rural Chetek house while he slept on Sept. 20, 2020.
Investigators later learned Macone had been in a relationship with a married woman who was separated from her husband, later identified as the defendant, the complaint said.
The defendant has been held on $1 million cash bond since his arrest almost a year ago, court documents said.
