As all Americans are urged to avoid large gatherings this Thanksgiving, the holiday will feel unusual to many.
Still, numerous familiar customs, especially generous culinary spreads, remain.
But if you don’t already have a bird in hand, you may be out of luck.
Randy Jaeger, regional manager for KJ’s Fresh Market, said Friday that some stores were on pace to be out of turkeys by Monday or Tuesday.
“Turkeys in general are selling unbelievably fast,” said Jaeger, adding that KJs has brought in more hams, too, to give customers another option.
With smaller gatherings, smaller turkeys are an especially hot item.
“We bought a large number of smaller turkeys this year,” said Jaeger.
He said those Turkey orders had to be made in June, which was challenging in terms of quantities, not knowing what COVID-19 numbers would like in November.
Unfortunately, Barron County and the state as a whole, is spiking in positive tests.
Public health officials are urging people to only gather with those who live in their household.
“We know that the holidays and Thanksgiving are going to look different this year and people will not be having the larger family gatherings that they may normally have,” said Nicole Behne, vice president of marketing at Jennie-O Turkey Store. “So smaller options, such as boneless breast, provide just the right amount of protein for smaller gatherings. Fortunately, Jennie-O has everything home cooks need to make Thanksgiving and the holidays stress-free when it comes to preparing meals, especially our Jennie-O Oven Ready products that bring a convenient and delicious solution that works both for turkey newbies and expert chefs. Jennie-O Oven Ready goes right from the freezer to the oven and in approximately two hours, you can have a premium product that’s easy and delicious.”
Amid the uncertainty of 2020, food prices have remained relatively stable. Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s annual Marketbasket survey that rang in at $60.97.The Marketbasket survey is an informal look at the price of popular food items used to prepare a Thanksgiving meal in quantities sufficient to serve 10 people. This survey allows for Wisconsin food prices to be compared with food prices from across the country. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s survey of the same items came in slightly lower than the state survey with a grand total of $60.11.
“Our Thanksgiving celebration may look a little different this year as we aren’t able to gather with as many family or friends, but it is still an excellent time to reflect on all that we are grateful for including access to healthy and affordable food items,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Director of Communications Sarah Hetke. “We experienced a time earlier this year when grocery store shelves were bare or picked over in most parts of the country. The role farmers, agriculturists and food workers play in our everyday lives cannot be taken for granted. Wisconsin shoppers can support farmers by purchasing food products that are grown and raised in our state and across the Midwest.”
As far as last-minute shopping, Jaeger said KJ’s dairy, produce and other departments are well stocked. He also advised shoppers to be understanding and respectful even if some items are out of stock during the pre-holiday rush.
“Wear a mask, keep safe distances and be patient,” said Jaeger. “The safety of our employees and customers is the most important thing to us.”
Looking ahead to Christmas and New Years, Jaeger recommended shoppers plan ahead, maybe get that ham early or consider other options, such as seafood.
On TV and online
Before and after the big—or small meal, there are still traditions to enjoy.
Visiting with family can be virtual—Zoom is lifting its normal 40-minute limit for free accounts for Thanksgiving only. There are three football games on TV, a “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and, of course, the Macy’s parade—which won’t have crowds, but will have floats.
Jennie-O’s Behne said, “We are thrilled to be the first-ever turkey company to participate in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! Just wait until you see our float!”
