A family with a flair for food, hospitality and humor are the new operators of a Poskin establishment now open as The Flying Monkey Saloon and Eatery.
The Flying Monkey, open Thursdays through Sundays, is operated by members of a single family—Tammy Webster and her children Acoya Maina and Donavan Hollenbeck.
The family has a cabin at Poskin Lake Resort, and when the tavern—formerly The Coach Bar and Spike’s Bar & Grill—came up for sale, it piqued their interest.
“We were looking for another business—not necessarily a bar—but it was a good deal and seemed like something we could do,” said Maina, who is the primary bartender.
The family also operates Because There’s No Place Like Home, which provides non-medical in-home care services to clients in 11 northwestern Wisconsin counties.
The underlying theme in the names of both is the “Wizard of Oz.”
Maina said the film is the subject of running jokes in their family.
Saloon customers can dine in or take home any number of options from the menu, prepared by Webster, who has more than 30 years experience in the bar and restaurant business.
“She likes things done a certain way,” said Maina. “Our menu is more than just bar food.”
There are staples like fish fry and broasted chicken, but also Sante Fe egg rolls, shrimp po boy, steak salad and a number of other appetizers, salads, sandwiches and burgers.
The bar itself has also received an upgrade with remodeling by Hollenbeck, who has a day job in construction.
Food is available for dine in or carry out—they will even bring it out to the vehicle, said Maina. Call 715-357-3299 to order.
The Flying Monkey opened Nov. 12, and current operating hours are 11 a.m. to close Thursday through Sunday. It is located in Poskin at 951 Highway 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.