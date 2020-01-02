Hart

Ronald Hart

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said New Year's Eve "was a busy night," including seven arrests for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The arrests included a 72-year-old man from Hertel, Wis., identified as Ronald Hart, who was jailed for drunk driving, seventh offense, bail jumping and probation violation.

Fitzgerald said the OWI arrests included three by Barron County Sheriff's deputies, two in Rice Lake, one in Cumberland and one by a Wisconsin State Trooper.

Read the Jan. 8 News-Shield for further details.

This article is free. See more articles and photos online with a subscription. Click here to subscribe and support local journalism.