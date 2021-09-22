The Salem Lutheran Men’s Club will host their 68th annual pancake supper Monday, Sept. 27, from 4-7 p.m. at the church, 1360 East La Salle Ave., Barron.
The all-you-can-eat supper offers your choice of made-from-scratch Grandma’s Recipe potato pancakes or buttermilk pancakes. The meal includes sausage, applesauce, milk and/or coffee.
Take-outs are available. The cost of the supper is by a free-will offering. Event sponsors include Thrivent Financial, Barron Kwik Trip, Norske Nook and KJ’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.