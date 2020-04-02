It is not known where Barron County's first confirmed case of COVID-19 might have picked up the illness, said Barron County Public health on Thursday afternoon, April 2, meaning community spread is likely in the county.
The person did not have a history of travel or contact with any known cases outside of Barron County. Because a definite source of infection cannot be identified, BCPH said "community spread" was confirmed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community spread or “community transmission” means that the source of the infection is unknown. It happens when a person’s illness cannot be traced back to a specific individual or place. Meaning the infected person was likely infected within his or her own community.
State health officials said data shows that most people who contract the virus do not need to go to the hospital and can recover at home. Some don't show or only have mild symptoms of coughing, fever, fatigue and difficulty breathing.
Approximately 20–30 percent of those who catch it need hospitalization and only 1–2 percent who catch the illness succumb to it. Those at highest risk for needing medical care are those with other underlying health conditions.
The confirmed case was isolating at home, said public health officer Sarah Turner. This suggested the illness was not severe for this person. Close contacts of that person were advised to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms, Turner added.
It was important for anyone feeling sick to isolate at home for 14 days or until they fully recovered. Others who remain healthy can take precautions to protect themselves and others.
“The number of people infected with COVID-19 continues to grow. The United States now has more cases than any other country in the world. Social distancing is the only effective way to slow the spread," said Barron County health officer Laura Sauve. “Staying home when it is not essential to leave is absolutely necessary.”
Essential travel includes leaving home only to: purchase essential supplies; go to the doctor; purchase medical supplies or medication; travel to and from work; or travel to care for a child, dependent or elderly person.
Essential supplies include groceries, gas, and other items needed to maintain a safe home. Shopping trips should be done once per week or less. Plan ahead. Make a list of needed items and limit your time in the store to reduce your risk. Send only one person to pick up essential items. Keep everyone else at home. Stay 6 feet away from others and wash or sanitize your hands after shopping.
“We know that this may feel scary, but our team is working hard to keep the community safe. Please help us by staying home as much as possible,” Sauve added.
Barron County Public Health continues to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, local healthcare providers and Barron County Emergency Management to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
- WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
- CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
You can also follow Barron County Public Health or Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook.
This story will be updated as more information is received.
