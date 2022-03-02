Joseph A. "Joe" Lombardo, 62, Almena, Wis., passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Joe was born July 3, 1959, to Joseph M. and Jean (Hogan) Lombardo at Barron. His mom remembers watching the fireworks with her new son out of the hospital window.
Joe attended school at Barron, earning his GED in advance of what should have been his graduation date. He was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church, Barron. Joe knew every street, sidewalk and alley of Barron, and spent many hours exploring the city on his bicycle.
Joe spent most of his working life as a self-employed auto mechanic in the New Richmond area. He enjoyed helping his neighbors with repairs and maintenance on their vehicles, and was always ready to help.
Health issues caused Joe to give up his beloved mechanic work several years ago, but he was always available to offer advice. Joe also spent many winter nights plowing snow for area residents and businesses in his trusty Chevrolet pickup truck.
Fast cars, snowmobiling, camping and fishing were some of Joe’s favorite pastimes. He especially enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with his dad and brother. They enjoyed the time together and occasionally caught some fish.
He also loved working on electronics, setting up elaborate arrays of televisions, radios, media players and speakers that were operated by a collection of remote controls that only he truly understood.
Joe had four children that he loved and cared for. He enjoyed watching them grow up and become parents themselves. He was a genuinely kind and caring person with a soft heart for kids, puppies, kittens and anyone who needed help.
Surviving are his mother Jean Lubbe of Almena; a brother Rick (Patty) of Deer Park; sisters Sharon (Richard) Masek of Almena, Lynn (Randy) Finsterwalder Gullixson of Baldwin and Kara Taylor of Viroqua; sons Andy (Suzanne) and Patrick (Dana), both of Boyceville; daughters Amie (Chris Johnston) Black of Ridgeland and Valerie (Jimmy Seay) Lombardo of Idaho Falls, Idaho; grandchildren Aaliyah Black, Asher Black, Maria Roble, Jaxin Roble, Levi Lombardo, Karly Porter, Tyler Lombardo, Cody Lombardo, Lillian Lombardo, Alix (Dylan) Nyholm, Justin Lombardo, Jacob Wheeler, Jordan Moore, Avie Mortel and MJ Mortel; great-grandchildren Aubree Johnson and Luca Johnson; and his faithful companion Callie.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, paternal and maternal grandparents, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held later in the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.