The Barron County Highway Department has announced construction work on CTH A will begin on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The work includes replacement of a bridge, culvert work, and re-grading of the CTH A and 18th Street intersection.
CTH A will be closed to through traffic from the Village of Dallas (CTH U south) east to the CTH A/I intersection. All traffic will be detoured using STH 25, CTH D, 22 . Street and CTH I. The detour will be marked. It is anticipated that the project will be completed in November.
The project is being constructed by the Barron County Highway Department. Funding for this project is from the Highway Department’s annual budget.
This work is being completed in advance of the CTH A pavement replacement project scheduled to occur in 2022.
