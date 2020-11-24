COVID-19 is impacting Barron Area School District’s 2021 budget in several ways.
Most significant is a $513,000 deficit, which will eat into the district’s general fund.
“We will have to utilize fund balance to navigate this unprecedented financial year,” said Andrew Sloan, director of finance. “COVID has created many challenges for us; both logistically and financially. In addition to using fund balance to support our deficit budget, we will also have to defer certain initiatives and maintenance items.”
But state and federal relief will help fund the school district’s needs in carrying on education in a second year of the pandemic.
The district received $244,044 in federal ESSER Funding (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) to help offset the COVID preparedness types of costs.
“We have used these funds to outfit our schools with the appropriate risk mitigation measures, as well brought in an extra custodian for COVID related daily cleanings,” said Sloan.
There is also $175,072 in Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief funding for COVID preparedness type costs. Those monies are designated to offset the cost of educating students virtually.
Overall, the virus has created $700,000 more in costs, including new devices, additional virtual teaching staff and additional virtual curriculum seats, said Sloan.
All the while, years of declining enrollment continue to chip state aid off Barron’s budget.
“We have seen that our enrollment trend is slowly declining and that has negative implications on our budget,” said Sloan. “There are hold harmless clauses and declining enrollment exemptions built into the state formulas that allow for us to not make rushed and reactive decisions, but rather navigate declining enrollment in a strategic fashion.”
The district expects to spend approximately $25.5 million, down from the $26 million or so spent in each of the last two budget cycles.
The new budget proposes a local tax levy that is about $59,000 higher than last year. The projected 2020-21 levy is $5,634,000 compared to $5,575,000 last year, a 1% difference.
But the mill rate will be lower. The 2021 mill rate is 10.847, which is the lowest it has been since 2006-07. Conversely, the 2020 mill rate was 11.429; which represents a 5.09% current year decrease in mill rate.
At a 10.847 mill rate, a property owner with $100,000 in valuation will pay $1,084 in taxes to the district, for example.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.