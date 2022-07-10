Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11:12 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department
received a call of a possible overdose at a residence just east of Rice Lake.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with Rice Lake Fire
Department, MMC Ambulance and Lifelink Helicopter all responded to the scene.
Lifesaving measures were attempted on 32-year-old Crystal Braden but were
unsuccessful. Braden was pronounced deceased at the scene of what the Sheriff’s
Department is classifying as a drug overdose of most likely Heroin. This incident remains
under investigation.
The Barron County Drug Unit is investigating and looking to speak with a person of
interest in this case that fled the scene as lifesaving measures were being conducted. They
are looking for Chris Skar, 37 of Rice Lake. Mr. Skar also now has a probation warrant
for his arrest. Anyone with information on Mr. Skar should contact the Barron County
Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.
Per Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff
