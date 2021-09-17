A man wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide case in Dunn County has been taken into custody in Gilbert, Ariz.
Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, of Phoenix, Ariz., turned himself into the Gilbert, Ariz., Police Department on Friday, Sept. 17, according to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd.
Bygd said Suggs had lived in the Phoenix area before traveling back to Minnesota. It as not clear how he traveled back to Arizona this week.
Suggs would be transported to the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix before being extradited to Wisconsin.
Bygd said the investigation into the deaths of Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, female, 30, of Stillwater, Minn.; Matthew Isiah Pettus, male, 26, of Saint Paul, Minn.; Loyace Foreman III, male, 35, of Saint Paul; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, female, 30, of Saint Paul, would continue with the help of the St. Paul Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations.
The four victims were found on Sunday, Sept. 12, in a vehicle that had been abandoned in a cornfield near the Sheridan Town Hall in Dunn County. Bygd said it was suspected that the victims had been left there randomly and there was no local connection to the victims.
Another suspect in the case, Darren Lee McWright Osborne, 56, of St. Paul, was arrested in St. Paul on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Osborne is Sugg's father, according to published news reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.