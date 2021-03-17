A nationwide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 49-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a felony charge of first-degree child sex assault.
A complaint filed March 3, 2021, identifies the defendant as Joseph D. Saumier, formerly of Dallas, and allegedly involves a 9-year-old female victim.
The complaint said that in September 2020, the child’s mother contacted a detective with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department to allege the defendant touched her daughter inappropriately, possibly within a period of time from June 1 to Aug. 1, 2020.
The mother said she had “been with” the defendant for close to 12 years and that he had been around the girl the entire time. The mother said that on Aug. 1, 2020, the girl gave her mother a note describing what had happened.
The detective conducted a forensic interview with the girl on Sept. 10, 2020, in which she described the alleged assault in further detail. The girl said the defendant “told her not to tell her mom, or that he would kill (the girl’s) dog.”
The complaint said the detective gathered further evidence at the victim’s home in January 2021. At the time, the mother didn’t know where the defendant was. She told the detective that she had phone contact with the defendant, but that his whereabouts are unknown.
The nationwide warrant went into effect Monday, March 15, court documents said.
