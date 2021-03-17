A Ladysmith man now in custody in the Rusk County Jail pleaded guilty Friday, March 12, 2021, to a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated during a virtual hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Robert J. Nelson, 35, will be sentenced May 12 in connection with his guilty plea to a charge of OWI, fourth offense, with a passenger under the age of 16.
Nelson was arrested in Rice Lake May 1, 2020, after a witness called 911 to report a man he thought was high or drunk, driving a silver Pontiac Vibe, with a child in the car.
Police found him standing next to a vehicle in which there were two children, ages 8 and 4. Nelson failed a field sobriety test. A K9 officer gave a positive sign during a sniff of the vehicle. Inside, officers found two containers of marijuana, a pipe and a grinder, both of which tested positive for THC. At the time, Nelson had three prior convictions for operating while intoxicated in Polk and Burnett counties, dating back to 2006.
Court records show Nelson will be sentenced April 27 in Ladysmith in connection with felony charges of intimidating a victim, strangulation and suffocation, and bail jumping.
