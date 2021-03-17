A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to killing his father and plotting with his mother to dump the body in rural Barron County, where the remains went undetected for years.
Austin Herbst, 26, pleaded guilty last week in Scott County (Minnesota) District Court to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 57-year-old Gary A. Herbst.
Connie L. Herbst, 63, remains charged with aiding and abetting the murder. Her next court date is April 27.
The bones of Gary A. Herbst, 57, were discovered Dec. 3, 2017, after a family dog apparently found them and brought part of a human skull into a driveway in the 1300 block of Tenth Avenue, south of Barron. The homeowner called police after discovering the skull. The rest of the remains were found in a small wooded area about 100 yards to the east. Herbst’s remains indicated that he died from a gunshot wound to the head.
In January of 2018, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department sent the bones to the University of Texas Center for Human Identification.
In March of 2019, the bones were sent to DNA Solutions Inc., in Oklahoma City for DNA extraction and forensic genealogy using familial DNA. On February 24, 2020, Barron County detectives received notification for the DNA Doe project, a nonprofit organization, which uses genealogical research to identify “John and Jane Does,” that the skeletal remains were believed to have an ancestral link to the State of Wisconsin. On Feb. 27, 2020, Barron County detectives received information from the DNA Does Project that a possible match for the remains was Gary Albert Herbst.
Connie Herbst had not reported him missing until July 6, 2014, at the request of Gary Herbst’s brother, who had been trying to contact him because their mother died and the family needed to settle the estate. The defendants claimed he had disappeared July 6, 2013, ransacking their house in Elko New Market, a small town south of the Twin Cities, taking $5,000 cash, a .45 Sig Sauer pistol and Connie Herbst’s wedding ring. They said he left in a gray vehicle with an unknown person.
Police began re-interviewing both defendants June 16, 2020.
Police also interviewed neighbors, who reported seeing the defendants through a window scrubbing and cleaning the basement floor. They also saw them carry what appeared to be a rolled up rug or carpet out of the basement between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. one night and load it into Gary Herbst’s pickup. The next morning the truck was gone.
Austin Herbst and Connie Herbst were arrested Nov. 19, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, both defendants said Gary Herbst was verbally and physically abusive to them.
Austin Herbst’s sentencing in Scott County, Minnesota, is set for June 4.
Both have also been charged in Barron County with hiding a corpse. Extradition warrants have been issued, but neither has appeared in Barron County Circuit Court.
