What was first reported as an ambulance call for a stabbing victim this morning in Cameron, Wis., is now being handled as a death investigation, according to an announcement from the Cameron Police Department.
In an announcement released at 3 p.m. today, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, Cameron Police Chief Michael Lynch said law enforcement found a woman deceased in the trailer home. He said the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office were all investigating the incident.
Lynch said the public is not believed to be at any risk, and that more information would be released pending notification of kin.
Follow the News-Shield website and read the Sept. 18 issue of the paper for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.