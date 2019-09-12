Stabbing in Cameron

Fatal stabbing scene — Police and emergency medical technicians gather at this South Limits Avenue trailer park on Thursday morning, Sept. 12, 2019, where a woman was found stabbed to death. Photo by Bob Zientara.

What was first reported as an ambulance call for a stabbing victim this morning in Cameron, Wis., is now being handled as a death investigation, according to an announcement from the Cameron Police Department.

In an announcement released at 3 p.m. today, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, Cameron Police Chief Michael Lynch said law enforcement found a woman deceased in the trailer home. He said the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office were all investigating the incident.

Lynch said the public is not believed to be at any risk, and that more information would be released pending notification of kin.

Follow the News-Shield website and read the Sept. 18 issue of the paper for further details.