A 34-year-old Rice Lake woman facing multiple charges in three methamphetamine-related cases pleaded guilty to two felony counts during an appearance Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
When she is sentenced on March 10, 2021, defendant Meghan M. Lindgren could face up to 55 years in prison in connection with her guilty pleas, court records said.
In a deal with prosecutors, Lindgren pleaded guilty to charges that she sold meth to a confidential informant on two occasions during August 2019 after the sales were arranged through an exchange of text messages.
On Aug. 15, 2019, a drug raid at Lindgren’s Rice Lake home resulted in the seizure of $1,800 in cash, a weighing scale which tested positive for meth residue, and several bags of what later tests proved to be nearly 32 grams of crystal meth.
At the Nov. 20, 2020, court appearance, Lindgren pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of 10 to 50 grams of meth with intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
She also pleaded guilty to delivering three to 10 grams of meth, a felony count that carries penalties of up to 15 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.
In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss a total of 11 other felony charges in connection with the August 2019 case, as well as two other unrelated felony meth arrests involving Lindgren and other defendants in 2019 and 2020.
Court records said Lindgren is free on bond pending sentencing.
