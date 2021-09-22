Barron’s Dairy Queen is now under new ownership.
Kim Hahn Chapman and Brian Hahn purchased the business on Aug. 23, bringing a close to 65 years of ownership for the Hilbert family.
The new owners have a long history in Dairy Queen themselves.
“We’ve been in Dairy Queen for 32 years,” said Chapman.
They own all Dairy Queen operations in Eau Claire and one in Bloomer.
Chapman said customers won’t see any immediate changes to the business. Much of the staff remains the same, including manager Janelle Saffert. Like many businesses, Dairy Queen is hiring counter workers and cooks.
But the business will now be open year round. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., except Saturday, when the restaurant is open until 10 p.m. Winter hours may be adjusted, said Chapman.
She said they hope to schedule a grand opening event in the near future.
Donald and Daisy Hilbert moved to Barron in 1956 to run the Barron Dairy Queen. The store was previously operated by Nellie Olson, Daisy’s mother. Don and Daisy purchased the business in 1960. Sons Barry and Rocky Hilbert began working at the store in 1985, later assuming management.
