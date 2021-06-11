Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald was injured during a foot pursuit of a suspect who allegedly fled after a high-speed chase in Rice Lake on Thursday, June 10.
Fitzgerald said he had a hamstring injury and a fractured elbow, but was doing “okay,” and that his injuries would heal.
In a press release on Friday, June 11, Fitzgerald said Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake, was arrested and charged on OWI (second). He was also charged with vehicle operator fleeing/eluding and officer–cause bodily harm/damage to property and was being held in the Barron County Jail.
The incident began when a caller reported a speeding and swerving black sedan on 19th Street near 16–1/2 Avenue, around 8:30 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on 19th Avenue near the Walmart roundabout. The vehicle briefly stopped on CTH O, near Hwy. 53, then sped off.
A chase ensued eastbound on CTH O, with the vehicle hitting the curb in the roundabout. The vehicle turned north at Pioneer Avenue, hitting speeds of 75 mph, eventually losing a tire as a result of hitting the roundabout curb.
The car turned east on Bracklin Street, then turned into an alley. There, the suspect fled on foot. Fitzgerald was injured during the course of the foot pursuit. He was not assaulted by the suspect. Fitzgerald was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center and later released.
Rice Lake police officers and State Patrol troopers searched the area near Mastercraft for the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.
Fitzgerald thanked the citizens who came to assist him, along with the officers who apprehended the suspect.
