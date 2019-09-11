A 60-year-old resident of Hillsdale was wounded Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, when he was struck by pellets fired from a shotgun during a hunting outing in Dunn County, according to an announcement from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.
Friends unofficially identified the victim as Terry Thompson, who lives in the 800 block of 13th Street, west of Hillsdale. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation by press time late Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 10.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department press release said four family members were bird hunting together at a game farm in the town of Red Cedar, just east of the city of Menomonie.
“One member set a shotgun down against some brush to tend to a dog,” the press release said. “The shotgun fell over, causing the gun to fire. The safety on the shotgun was not engaged and the birdshot struck the victim.”
The victim was flown from the scene by Mayo helicopter. The Sheriff’s Department release did not list the extent of injuries, nor the hospital to which the victim was taken.
The incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.