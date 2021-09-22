The Barron County Woodland Owners Association (BCWOA) is hosting its Fall Field Day on Sept. 25. The Field Day will start at the Silver Creek Unit of the Barron County Forest in the town of Turtle Lake, where DNR Forester Janette Cain will lead discussions on aspen management, buckthorn control, and the impact of deer browse on the regeneration of hardwood species like oak and maple.
The second and final stop will be at the Owen Anderson Public Shooting Range, where discussion will focus on management plans for a site that was hit by a tornado. DNR Tax Law Specialist Samuel Williams will also provide an update on the Managed Forest Law. The Field Day should be completed by noon. Please bring a bag lunch if you wish to join in for lunch at the picnic shelter at the gun range.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Silver Creek Unit parking area near 5th Street and 6th Avenue located one mile south of County Road D. Directions to registration: take County Trunk Highway P south of Almena to County Trunk Road D west to 5th Street and go south one mile to the forest entrance. Or Google “Silver Creek Trails – CORBA” for Google Map directions to the same location. Contact: Ed Forrester, BCWOA President, 715-822-4940 or ed@theforresters.net.
