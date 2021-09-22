A Rice Lake man was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an 11-hour standoff in Burnett County on Thursday, Sept. 16, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.
On Monday, the deceased was identified as Eric Keesen, 39, of Rice Lake.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department went to the motel at 7:23 p.m. to assist the Rice Lake Police Department in executing several warrants. Keesen reportedly barricaded himself in a room while armed with a handgun.
Police from several departments, including the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, were called to assist.
After an over 11-hour standoff with police, the suspect stopped communicating. Officers entered the motel and found the suspect hiding in the attic space. However, efforts to take the suspect into custody peacefully were unsuccessful, as the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted but ultimately unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s department.
If you or someone you know is in crisis or experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (8255) or text NAMI to 741-741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor on the Crisis Text Line.
