An initial appearance is scheduled next Wednesday, Nov. 4, in Barron County Circuit Court, for a 23-year-old Cumberland man who has been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle in connection with a fatal crash on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, near Rice Lake.
According to an accident report filed in early October by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Cody Hase, 2578 Tenth St., Cumberland, was at the wheel of a car that tried to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone on Wisconsin Hwy. 48, just west of County Hwy V, and collided with a van driven by Leroy Allan Odden, age 72, Rice Lake. Odden later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Read the Oct. 28 edition of the News-Shield for further details.
