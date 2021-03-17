A second bid package, totalling $12,120,294, was approved by the Barron County Board of Supervisors on Monday, March 15, for the new Barron County Highway Department shop project.
Construction is set to begin this spring for the shop building, which will replace the current 70-plus-year-old highway shop. The new shop will be 160,000 square feet, northeast of the current shop along Hwy. 25 in Barron. The project was projected to cost just over $25 million.
The package’s bids were recommended by the Highway Facility Steering Committee. The bids included V & S Construction Services Inc., of Rice Lake, and V & S contractors for drywall and cast-in-place concrete; RJ Jurowski, of Whitehall, for carpentry; Val Pro Windows, of St. Paul, Minn., for entrances and storefronts; Ryan Jack Painting, of Eau Claire, for wall coverings; JF Ahern Co., of Eau Claire, for fire protection; Hooper Corporation, of Madison, for plumbing; Certified Inc., of Altoona, for HVAC work; Hudson Electric for electrical work; Erickson Excavating, of Cumberland, for sitework; and Hanson Masonry & Concrete, of Owen, for mechanical polished concrete.
Last month, the board approved the first bid package, totaling $9,465,525. That included Huffcutt Concrete, of Chippewa Falls, for precast concrete; Berghammer Builders, of Clayton, for masonry and pre-engineered building; Cary Specialized Services, of La Crosse, for structural steel; and Torowski & Sons for roofing.
Chad Oster, with the engineering firm CBS Squared, based in Chippewa Falls, said there had been a good turnout for the bids. He said 58 percent of the bids were local contractors within a 45-mile radius.
“The majority of money we are spending is going back into the community and surrounding area,” Oster noted.
Supervisor Gary Taxdahl, Dist. 8, village of Turtle Lake and town of Almena, asked if material costs were included with the contractor bids and if that included sales tax, which the county was exempt from paying.
Oster said material costs were included with the contractor’s bids and so was sales tax, but the contractors would issue a credit change order at a later date to refund the sales tax. The county would be getting back an estimated $550,000 for reimbursed sales tax over the course of the project, Oster said.
Stan Buchanan, supervisor for Dist. 25, town of Rice Lake, asked if this completed all the bids. Oster said a final bid package was still out. Six bids had not met criteria and back out for a request for bids. They included joint sealing, specialty doors, an accordion door for the conference room, a vehicle hoist, crane and fencing.
A meeting of the Highway Facility Steering Committee was set for Thursday, March 25, to review those final bids for recommendation to the board.
Buchanan asked if rising material prices were impacting the bidding process. Oster said no, as most of the bids were smaller projects and not likely to be impacted by fluctuating prices.
Highway Commissioner Mark Servi said the project’s bid contracts stipulate the contractor must lock in their bid price for 60 days. If the county takes longer than that to approve a bid, contractors may then alter the price. But ultimately, the bidding contractor, not the county, was assuming the risk if material costs increased.
Oster said funds for the first bid package would be issued soon. If the board approved the second bid package, the $12 million in funds would be dispersed.
Supervisor Pete Olson, Dist. 12, city of Barron, made a motion to approve the bid package. Supervisor Jim Gores, Dist. 9, village of Almena and town of Clinton, seconded it. It was approved by all 29 supervisors.
