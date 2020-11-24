Districts across the county and the country have grappled with educating in a pandemic in a myriad of ways.
Considerations include fears of increasing the spread of COVID-19 among staff and students, parents seeking clarity in who will care for children, and of course, how can the best education possible be delivered to students.
Prairie Farm middle and high schools went to virtual learning for a period of a few weeks, set to end on Monday, Nov. 30. After that, they will return to school for reduced hours until Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The Rice Lake district also went virtual for a couple weeks, ending Nov. 30, with an announcement planned for Wednesday, Dec. 2, for the next plan for each of its individual schools.
New Auburn School District has moved to virtual learning through at least the start of 2021. Superintendent Scott Johnson said staff and sub shortages, more students being out of school and the worsening pandemic led the temporary move to virtual classes. It is the second time the district has closed school buildings this year.
A two-week break will be taken for all athletics and sports will resume on Nov. 30. Families will be limited to four passes for home games and face coverings will be required, Johnson said.
Among those staying open are Barron schools.
Barron Area School District Superintendent Diane Tremblay said, “Our narrative that ‘Kids are Safer at School’ is catching fire and that is all due to our dedicated staff, who have committed to multiple safety precautions in our buildings.”
“Our data continues to look excellent and we are seeing no school spread at this time. To date we have sent over 200 staff and students home during our 2020-21 school year due to the DHS prescribed protocol of close tracing in our district. Of those staff and students, 99 percent have remained negative for COVID. Our blueprint for risk mitigation, which can be found at www.barron.k12.wi.us under BASD Back to School Blueprint, is continually being updated and improved. Our data has been shared with local DHS and then moved up the chain of command all the way to state and CDC. I am truly honored to have this opportunity to lead our staff, students and community through this pandemic. Our team efforts to keep our Golden Bears well served academically, physically, and social emotionally are extraordinary.”
Birchwood Schools is trying to keep the school open for as long as possible, said Diane Johnson, superintendent. “Our population is about 56 percent poverty and we feel that having students at school able to eat two meals in a heated building and getting adult support is important.”
Birchwood schools will move to virtual learning if a lot of staff members are out due to quarantine/isolation or if a spread of cases is linked to the school, Diane Johnson said.
Whether or not athletics continue depends on the closure. If it is due to a staff shortage, sports will likely continue. If is due to case spread among the student body, then sports would likely be delayed.
Two full classrooms have switched to virtual because of students being in quarantine, Johnson said. Most students are not positive cases, but merely having to quarantine after potential exposure at non-school gatherings.
The number of students absent has remained fairly steady, she added. As of Monday, Nov. 23, nine students and nine staff were out with COVID-19.
Chetek-Weyherhauser Area School District has remained open, but has allowed students to switch from in-person, virtual or hybrid learning.
Cameron School District said after Thanksgiving, school would resume virtually.
Questions about the current states of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cameron and Turtle Lake were not returned as of press time on Monday.
CDC Director Robert Redfield stated on Thursday, Nov. 19, during the first White House coronavirus task force briefing held since July that schools should remain open during the pandemic, despite a number of major school districts going virtual only in recent weeks.
Whatever model districts adopt, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is asking for $1.4 billion in funding increases from the state legislature, as part of the next biennial budget, which takes effect in July of 2021.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our schools in ways never seen before. It magnified many existing inequities in our state and highlighted essential areas where our students and educators need further support,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “The budget, I’ve submitted, provides the resources, services, and funding to help meet the needs of Wisconsin students, as well as libraries.”
Priority areas outlined in the DPI’s budget request include: funding two-thirds of school costs, increasing mental health funding and services in schools, boosting the ability for schools to better serve students with the greatest needs, removing GED testing fees and improving access to credentialing, and further supporting the state’s public library services.
