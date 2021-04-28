The Barron County Highway Department is hosting a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Monday, May 3, at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Barron County Highway Department’s property on Highway 25 in Barron, Wisconsin.
This ceremony will mark the beginning of a $25 million building project which includes a 167,538 square foot main shop area with heated storage and administrative areas as well. Additional structures including two unheated storage facilities (50,100 square feet total) and a wash bay facility (10,320 square feet) are also included in the project scope. These new facilities will replace the Highway Department’s current facilities which were originally built in the 1930s and have long outlasted their useful life.
The entire project is expected to increase the Highway Department’s efficiencies and safety with upgraded technologies and increased storage capacities. Additional County departments, including the Administration Department, Aging and Disability Resource Center, Maintenance Department, and the Parks and Recreation Department, will also benefit from the new unheated storage and wash bay facilities. In the end, all of these increased efficiencies and upgraded safety measures will ultimately benefit our community as a whole, as we will be better able to serve the residents of Barron County in multiple departments and functions.
The project is set to begin in May 2021 and completed by June 2022.
Last week the County Board approved 19 bid packages for construction of the new facilities. This has resulted in grand total of $22,271,350 for construction so far. Some remaining needs will be direct purchases by the highway department.
