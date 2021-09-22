Barron Mayor Ron Fladten announced Monday, Sept. 20, that he will not seek re-election in the spring of 2022.
“I gave it plenty of thought,” said Fladten. “I’ve gotten a lot of satisfaction out of serving the city as mayor. I’ve had a good experience. Things have gone well. But it was time I wanted to stop, step back and see what’s coming up in the future.”
He said he will serve out his term, which ends in April.
Fladten was elected as mayor in 2018, defeating Alderman Rod Nordby. Fladten was re-elected unopposed in 2020 to a second two-year term.
He also served previously on the Barron City Council and Barron County Board of Supervisors.
Fladten said he made the announcement now to give people time to consider throwing their hat into the ring for mayor. Candidates will be taking out their papers in December.
“It’s a great opportunity for someone who wants to give back to the community,” said Fladten. “It’s challenging, but very gratifying and certainly interesting.”
