A Rice Lake man already serving time for a 2013 felony drunk driving offense was ordered to serve an additional two and one-half years in prison in connection with his sixth drunk driving conviction, during a hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Anthony A. Ferguson, 49, was incarcerated at the Prairie du Chien correctional institution at the time of sentencing, court records said. A complaint filed in February 2020 said Ferguson slid into the median of U.S. Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake on Jan. 31, 2020. Court records said his blood alcohol content was .25, more than three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
In July 2020, Ferguson, who was already in custody, was imprisoned at Oshkosh in connection with two 2013 felony cases, including drunk driving, fifth offense and third-degree sex assault, pending sentencing on the 2020 charge.
Court documents said Ferguson was ordered to pay a fine and court costs totaling $1,819. He will serve three years’ extended supervision upon his release from prison, and his driver’s license was revoked for three years.
