A $1 million cash bond has been set for a man accused of shooting and killing another man on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 20, in rural Chetek.
Andrew J. Brunette, 25, of Rice Lake, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide on Thursday, Sept. 24, in Barron County Circuit Court. Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright filed the felony charge on Thursday. Brunette, who was being held in the Barron County Jail, appeared in court via video before Barron County Judge James Babler. Brunette was represented by attorney Andrew T. Knaak.
The criminal complaint alleged Brunette used a 9 mm handgun to shoot and kill 24-year-old Garrett Macone in his house while he slept on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Babler ordered the cash bond for Brunette along with conditions that he have have no contact with four people and that he must surrender his passport.
Brunette is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. He remained in jail as of Thursday.
This story will be updated.
[Clarification: Authorities listed Macone’s age as 23. His obituary lists his age as 24.]
