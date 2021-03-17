General Manager Dallas Sloan is retiring on April 2 after nearly 37 years of service at Barron Electric Cooperative. Dallas started his electric cooperative career at Barron Electric in 1984 as a Staff Assistant, responsible for staking line and mapping. He later served as Director of Member Services, then Director of Operations, before he was promoted to the General Manager position in 2008. Dallas led the cooperative through some challenging times including the Barron County tornado of 2017, the Derecho of 2019, which was the biggest storm in cooperative history, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dallas remarked, “I am very thankful to have worked for the members and with outstanding employees who always put the members first. The cooperative way is a great business model. I look forward to enjoying retirement with my family.” Barron Electric’s Board President Randy Cook remarked, “Dallas will long be remembered for advancing the cooperative’s technology, his strong legislative involvement, and his commitment to the community.”
Dallas served on the WECA Board of Directors and has served on several committees for Dairyland Power Cooperative. He was instrumental in the passage of Assembly Bill 583, which eliminates double taxation on cooperatives receiving mutual assistance. Dallas is active in his community as a member of the Barron Kiwanis Club, Barron County Economic Development and has coached youth sports teams through the years. He and his wife, Diane, have three children, two grandchildren with another on the way.
Barron Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors has hired Peter Olson as Interim Manager. Olson was Supervisor of Accounting at Barron Electric Cooperative prior to retiring in 2017. A nation-wide executive search is underway, and a new General Manager will be hired this summer.
