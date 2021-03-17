A Rice Lake woman who pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine to police informants on two occasions during 2019 was jailed for nine months, put on probation for five years, and risks a lengthy prison term if she violates terms of probation, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
During a Wednesday, March 10, 2021, hearing, Meghan M. Lindgren, 35, was also ordered not to possess or consume controlled substances unless prescribed by a licensed health care provider and only taken in the amounts prescribed. She forfeited bond money to repay $330 used for the drug purchases and was ordered to have no contact with known drug users/dealers.
Last November, Lindgren pleaded guilty to charges that she sold meth to a confidential informant on two occasions during August 2019, after the sales were arranged through an exchange of text messages.
An Aug. 15, 2019, a drug raid at Lindgren’s Rice Lake home resulted in the seizure of $1,800 in cash, a weighing scale, which tested positive for meth residue, and several bags of what later tests proved to be nearly 32 grams of crystal meth.
Court records said that if Lindgren violates terms of probation, she could risk a five-year prison term.
