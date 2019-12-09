Rice Lake Police Department is reporting the death of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive late Sunday evening, Dec. 8, 2019, in the Red Cedar River.
A press release from the department said officers were dispatched to a city residence just after 9:30 p.m. on a report of a for a missing child.
The caller told dispatchers that the front door was open, and the child could have been missing up to 30 minutes. There were many calls for assistance on social media.
At approximately 10:55 p.m. an officer using a thermal imaging tool located the child in the river. The child was quickly rushed to a nearby ambulance and transported to a hospital where lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful, according to the release.
The child's name or age has not been released, but sources said the child was a 2-year-old girl.
The release states the Rice Lake Fire Department, EMS personnel and many citizens also assisted in the search. Law enforcement deployed a K9 unit and drone in the search.
For more, read the Dec. 11, 2019, News-Shield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.