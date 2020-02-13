Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has identified the victim and the driver in a traffic accident on County Hwy. P near Almena early this morning, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
The victim was identified as Lolita Kohler, 71, of Cumberland. According to the sheriff, Kohler was standing outside her vehicle after getting stuck in a snowdrift on Hwy. P, just north of Almena, when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Mataya Fogelberg, 20 of Turtle Lake, at 5:19 a.m. Feb. 13.
The victim was taken by private vehicle to the gas station in Almena and was later transported by Cumberland Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Barron with serious but not life threatening injuries, Fitzgerald said.
Almena Fire and Barron County First Responders also assisted on this call.
Contributing factors to this crash were road conditions and drifting snow, he added.
This crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
