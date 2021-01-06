A pair of popular local ice fishing contests will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 16-17.
Up first, the 27th annual Adult and Kids Ice Fishing Tournament will be held on the Chetek Chain of Lakes from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
Sponsored again by the Chetek Firefighters, the grand prize drawing will feature a 2021 Polaris Ranger side-by-side. Several gun raffles and other drawings will be held.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the biggest three fish in a half dozen categories, and every kid who registers a fish will win a prize.
On Sunday, Jan. 17, the Almena Sportsmen’s Club will hold its annual Upper Turtle Lake Ice Fishing Contest from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Holes will be drilled if requested.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the first and second place northern, walleye, bass, crappie, bluegill and perch ($100 for 1st; $50 for 2nd).
The grand prize will be an ION ice auger, with cash prizes ranging from $300 to $50.
Food will be available on the ice at both events. Need not be present to win grand prizes, and tickets can be purchased at the events. Door prizes must be claimed on the ice.
