The Barron Municipal Pool will soon be even cooler in the summer heat. With the help of a $20,000 donation from Jennie-O Turkey Store, the pool committee has ordered shade structures.
The structures are needed because the large trees that used to shade the pool area were lost in the summer storm of 2018, said Barron Pool Improvement Committee member Diane Sloan.
The shade structures are expected to arrive this month. A handicap lift was also added recently.
Sloan said more improvements are in the works, including seating like loungers and chairs, a recognition wall and new trees.
Donations are needed and can be made by contacting Barron City Hall.
The pool opened for the season on Monday, June 7. It is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The fee is $2 for children 0-17 and $5 for anyone 18 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.