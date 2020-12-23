While most folks would prefer to forget about 2020, Sarah Pica’s Cameron High School freshman history students have come to understand they have been living out a year almost unlike any other ever faced by the United States.
That’s why, earlier this fall, Pica’s students were assigned to create a COVID-19 time capsule – intended to remained sealed for another 80 years – and to present the capsule to Tammy Schutz, executive director of the Barron County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village Museum.
“The plan is to collect artifacts and primary documents, as well as personal reflections,” about what it was like to live through a pandemic, Pica said in a mid-November email message. “They are making history.”
The students completed their project in anticipation of a monthly visit by Schutz to their classroom, but they did so without letting Schutz know, Pica said.
The News-Shield was alerted to the presentation in advance, but was asked not to let it be known so as not to spoil the surprise.
Pica’s instructions to her students asked them to gather important photos and documents but, just as important, to record their own memories and feelings about the pandemic.
“In 2100, someone is going to learn about life during the pandemic by reading a booklet you created,” she told them.
Pica asked her students to properly document and cite sources for their work, and to write “a letter to a future friend” that would “describe how the COVID-19 pandemic affected your life, family, school, hobbies, activities, extracurriculars, job, sports, etc.
Each student was asked provide at least one photo of themselves with and without a mask, and a minimum of three journal entries to further describe their own experiences.
The complete package was given to Schutz when she visited Pica’s classroom on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
