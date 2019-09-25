Pioneer Health and Rehab will be holding their first annual Fall Color Tractor Ride on Saturday, Sept. 28. Enter your own tractor, take a wagon ride, and enjoy a cookout lunch. Event guests can tour a 15-mile radius around Pioneer Health and Rehab and view all the beautiful fall colors from the wagons.
“This event will be a great day filled with stunning nature sights for the whole family, and bring our entire community together during this first annual event,” said Erica Salsbury, Administrator. “We can’t wait for the Fall Color Tractor Ride to be your new family tradition.”
The cost is $20 to enter a tractor for the tour and $15 to ride the wagon. A cookout lunch is included in those tickets. If you just want to come for the lunch itself, it is $8. The lunch of flip chicken will be served at 11:30 a.m.
“We know farming is a big part of our community and and we hope this event brings many generations together to enjoy the fall colors and our strong farming history,” Salsbury adds.
Pioneer Health & Rehab is a community-owned senior care facility featuring long term care and short term rehabilitation managed by Grace Lutheran Communities, a local non-profit organization based in Eau Claire, Wis.
