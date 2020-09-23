When Julia Wirth, a 2020 Barron High School graduate, was presented with the $500 scholarship in honor of the late Kathy Holten, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, it marked a renewal of a family tradition that dates back nearly a decade.
Thursday, Oct. 1, will mark the eighth anniversary of Kathy Holten’s passing, according to her son, Tyler.
“She was 4-H agent for Barron County for over 30 years until she became ill with cancer and took early retirement,” he said Sunday, Sept. 20.
A Prairie Farm native, Holten attended the University of Wisconsin-Barron County, and lived with her husband, Brian, and their family, in Hillsdale.
Holten’s interest in 4-H dated back to the 1970s, when she began an internship with the 4-H office, where she would work through her retirement in 2010.
During the time she raised her family, Kathy was a general leader for the Country Siders 4-H club for more than 20 years, Tyler Holten added.
“She loved the organization, the values it teaches kids, and the work ethic that 4-Hers need to have to be successful in their projects,” he said. “She’d bleed 4-H green, in her work life and personal life.”
Holten’s husband and her four sons Aaron, Tyler, Matthew and Eric, decided to create the scholarship after her death, making their own contributions and gathering donations from others.
“Through the years, every once in awhile, someone will add a donation (to the fund),” Tyler Holten said.
The family administers the scholarship and chooses deserving 4-H members to receive it each year, but doesn’t put any conditions on how the money is used, he added.
Julia Wirth, daughter of Alicia and Barry Wirth, plans to use the scholarship while attending Marquette University.
