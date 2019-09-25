Barron Spotlighters auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace” are scheduled at the Barron Area Community Center on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Sunday, Sept 29, from 2-4 p.m. All auditions will be held in the conference room.
The production opens Jan 31, 2020, and continues Feb. 1, 2,7,8 and 9, 2020.
In this classic comedy, which was a smash hit in New York and on the road, we meet the charming and innocent ladies who populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously “acceptable” roomers— see the antics of their nephew, who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, and the activities of nephew two. No further description or amplification is necessary…amazingly funny.
Eleven men and three women make up the cast, with several roles being minor bit parts…fun, but not time consuming and not a lot of lines to learn on stage…or whether you are a seasoned actor—the show needs you all. Come one, come all, whether this is your first time on stage or whether you are a seasoned actor, the show needs you all.
If you are unable to make any of the audition times but would like to audition, contact the director, Dave Blumer, at 715-642-0635 or dblumerleaps@gmail.com and he can arrange another time for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.